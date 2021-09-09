Kundali Bhagya's 9 September episode spoiler will prove to be a mind-boggling twist in the show as it will witness the arrival of Sonakshi to the Luthra house. The episode will be full of jaw-dropping twists and turns that will surely leave the fans stunned. Read further ahead to know more about Kundali Bhagya's 9 September episode spoiler.

Kundali Bhagya 9 September 2021 episode spoiler

Sonakshi’s shocking revelation

Kundali Bhagya 9 September episode spoiler begins with Sarla sitting with the Luthra family. Sarla then feels uneasy and speculates that a storm is going to arrive and then asks Sherlyn and Kritika to close the windows. With thrilling background music, a girl is seen entering the Luthra house who is none other than Sonakshi. As she enters the house, everyone gets shocked to see her. Kareena then shouts at her for having the audacity to enter their house to which she says that she has something important to reveal. Kareena then interrupts her and orders her to leave the house. Sonakshi then says that she wants them to meet her and Karan’s daughter. Kareena then reminds her that his father earlier mentioned that when she gave birth to her daughter, she was stillborn but Sonakshi continues to speak and urges them to let her introduce them to her daughter. Meanwhile, Rakhi, Preeta, Sherlyn, Dadi, Sarla, and others are left shocked seeing her. As Kareena does not let Sonakshi speak further and drags her out of the house, she shouts that the name other daughter is Pihu. On hearing this, everyone is left stunned and the spoiler ends. The upcoming episode will now reveal how the Luthra family reacts when they learn that Pihu, who they adopted was actually Sonakshi and Karan’s baby.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, the entire family looks for Pihu in the morning as they do not find her in Preeta and Karan’s room. Dadi gets panicked when nobody is able to find Pihu and asks Mahesh to call the police. They later find her and play with her. Meanwhile, Rakhi arranges Pihu’s room as per Pihu’s taste. Preeta shares a cute moment with Pihu when the latter calls her ‘mumma’ for the first time. On the other hand, Prithvi is seen taking a few files and planning to destroy the lives of the Luthra family.

IMAGE:KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5/TWITTER