'Kundali Bhagya': Abhishek Kapur Teases Fans With The Upcoming Chase Sequence On The Show

Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur recently took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of an upcoming sequence from the show. He posted a picture along with Anjum Fakih and Sanjay Gagnani on his feed. The trio flashed all smiles in the picture and Abhishek added an interesting caption to his post. Take a look at Abhishek Kapur's Instagram post below.

Abhishek Kapur teases his fans with the upcoming sequence of Kundali Bhagya

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a picture in which Anjum can be seen posing in the middle with the boys on two sides. Abhishek wore a yellow printed T-shirt and paired his look with a white cap. Anjum wore a pink top and she held a cardboard box in her hand. On the other hand, Sanjay wore a white shirt. In his caption, Abhishek wrote, “Let’s chase in this maze. Upcoming sequence, stay tuned. #SameerLuthra #PrithviMalhotra #Shristhi #ZeeTv #KundaliBhagya #workmode #India #Actorslife”. His post received a lot of response from fans and followers.

Apart from this, Kapur also took to his Instagram story and shared a few more pictures. In the post, he was seen in the car with Anjum Fakih by his side. The two of them were seen in the same attire as mentioned earlier. In another post shared by him, he was seen posing with a gun on set. He captioned his post by writing, “Shoot & Shoot.”

More about Abhishek Kapur's Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic drama TV series that premiered on Zee TV in 2017. Kundali Bhagya is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It is written by Rekha Modi. The show is a spin-off series of the popular show named Kumkum Bhagya.

Kundali Bhagya's cast includes Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Sanjay Gagnani, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura, Swati Kapoor and Ruhi Chaturvedi in the lead roles among others. The plot of the show revolves around two families and how brothers from one family fall in love with the sisters of the other family. The show has aired more than 900 episodes till now.

(Promo Image source: Abhishek Kapur Instagram)

