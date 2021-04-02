'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Naveen Sharma Opens Up About His Upcoming Revenge Track

Kundali Bhagya star Naveen Sharma recently opened up about his upcoming Holi 2021 revenge track on the show. The actor is playing the role of Akshay, who is currently the main antagonist of the show. Take a look at what Naveen Sharma had to say about Kundali Bhagya's Holi track in his recent media interaction.

Naveen Sharma aka Akshay is all set to return to the show and create problems in Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) lives. Talking about his return to the show and about his character, the actor said, "I've started shooting for Kundali Bhagya once again for a week now and it's great to return on the sets of the show. While I knew the creative team was going to call me back because they had already spoken to me about the track forward, they brought back Akshay earlier as the character was well appreciated by the audience. I've never played such an evil character before, but it's been quite a fun and challenging journey that I've enjoyed to the core."

The actor also revealed the upcoming twists on the show and said, "Akshay returns during Holi with a revenge plan, and he has a lot of evil things planned. He wants to trouble the Luthras by blackmailing Kritika about the pictures and videos that he has of them, so much so that it will start majorly affecting her. In a surprising twist, Prithvi comes to know my plan and while I am scared that he'll tell everyone to gain their trust, he doesn't and joins hands with me. However, the tale will turn on its head when a murder mystery regarding my death will begin." Naveen, speaking further about the show, added, "I am sure the audience will be at the edge of their seats as the police will try to solve the case and find the culprit, but what they might uncover will really shock one and all and I am damn excited to see everyone's reaction."

Kundali Bhagya's Holi twist

The upcoming episodes will show the return of Akshay, however, in an odd twist of events, he will now be declared dead. The horrifying news will put the Luthras in deep trouble, mainly when they will learn that the police is suspecting one of the Luthra family members as Akshay's killer. Viewers will be witnessing various twist in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya.

Source: Naveen Sharma's Instagram