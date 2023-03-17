Kundali Bhagya Actor Shakti Arora Quits Show, Refuses To Play Father To 28-year-old

TV actor Shakti Arora, who played the lead role in the popular show Kundali Bhagya, has recently revealed that he has decided to quit the serial. The actor was a part of the show for nine months. Arora said that the reason behind his exit is that the show is heading for a 20-year time leap with new actors coming in as main leads.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Shakti Arora said, "I did not want to play father to a 28-year-old. Jahan humaara age difference 4-5 saal ka ho, waha me use beta bolu. That was a major reason." The actor also said that he was not comfortable with the idea of playing the role of parents to grown-ups.

Shakti Arora continued by saying, "You lose the centre stage. Till the time I was there in the show, the whole story was revolving around me. I was playing Karan and Arjun (Karan Luthra and Arjun Suryavanshi). That was good and exciting for me as an actor. Maza aarha tha kaam karke kyuki television me itna accha kaam milna mushkil hota hai. But as soon as I got to know that the centre stage would be given to someone else, I said ‘okay fine, I will peacefully exit and let other people take control of the show now."

The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor felt that he signed up to do a certain character in the show and he cannot just turn into an old man in the show he once played the main lead. He further asserted that even though he has done supporting roles, he does not want to go a level down.

Shakti Arora's work front

Actor Shakti Arora is well known for his shows Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Pavitra Rishta, and Kundali Bhagya among others. Now that the actor has quit Kundali Bhagya, fans are excited to see him work on some new projects.