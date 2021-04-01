Kundali Bhagya Actor Shraddha Arya Gets Pranked Twice On April Fools Day, Shares IG Story

Shraddha Arya who currently plays Preeta in the television show Kundali Bhagya was pranked not once but twice on April Fools Day. The actor has shared both the funny incidents on her Instagram stories, on the afternoon of April 1, 2021. Scroll down and take a look at the videos here.

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya gets pranked twice on April Fools day

April Fools Day can sometimes be annoying yet fun with the pranks friends or family may play on you. Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fell prey to not one but two such pranks on the sets of the show today and has shared both of them on her Instagram stories. In the first prank, the director of the show tells Shraddha aka Preeta that this is her last shot for the day, and then she can pack up, the actor was excited to know this and started making plans for the rest of her day. However, the actor was just messing up with her and actor Twinkle Vashisht. Who plays Kritika Luthra in the show announced from behind, ‘isi ke saath Preeta bani April Fools”.

The next video that Shraddha added to her story was of Anjum Fakih, who plays the role of Shrishti Arora in the show. The latter jump-scared Shraddha as she was walking out of the door from one room to another. Fakih wrote atop her story, “Caught her again! Fools Day, Di!” followed by a series of laughing emojis and tagged Shraddha. She shared this on her story and wrote under it, “Urghhhh!!!” followed by a series of emojis.

Shraddha Arya on the work front

The actor is playing Preeta on the show for the last 4 years since she started assumed the role back in 2017. She also played the role of Preeta in the original show, Kumkum Bhagya from 2017 to 2018. Alongside, the actor was also a contestant on the show Nach Baliye for its 9th season back in 2019, wherein she participated with her partner Alam Makkar. Shraddha was also seen in the music video of the Karan Aujla song Guilty, which released on January 9, 2021.

