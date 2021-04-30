'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Says That She Is Missing Pre-COVID Times, Posts Video

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya recently took to her Instagram account and shared a compilation video of herself doing some fun activities with her gang of friends and expressed that she missed the pre-COVID times. Scroll along and take a look at the video as well as what Shraddha had to say.

Shraddha Arya says that she is missing pre-COVID times

The actor took to her Instagram on April 30, 2021, and shared a video that included glimpses from the actor’s past trips to beaches, Disney Island, adventure parks and more. It featured Shraddha with her friends as well as her co-actors from the Kundali Bhagya cast. She expressed in her caption that she misses these times and is looking forward to having them back someday.

For the caption, Shraddha Arya wrote, “Reminiscing the Pre-Covid times! Just imagine people laughing, I know someday we will...” followed by the hashtags #CoverMeInSunshine and #EverythingsGonnaBeAlright. The post has received over 43k likes within a couple of hours of being shared on the social media platform. The comments under the post are full of love for the actor by her fans and followers. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments here.

Shraddha Arya uses a song to talk about recent times

Shraddha Arya has been a part of several movies throughout her acting career, one of which is the 2010 film Paathshaala, where she played Natasha Singh. On April 22, 2021, the actor took to her Instagram handle and quoted the song Aye Khuda from the movie, which she said accurately describes the current situation. The actor wore a pastel pink saree as she posed by the pool and shared two pictures, one of which was black and white and the other in colour. She wrote, “Aye khuda mujhko bata, Tu rehta kahaan, kya tera pata... Lyrics of a song from the movie #Paathshaala, which I was also a part of. These words, they never made more sense to me than now… in these wretched times. A little more Mercy, God!” followed by the hashtag #WeShallOverCome.

