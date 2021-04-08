'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Takes COVID Test 'just To Be Safe' Amid Rise In Cases

Actor Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she has taken a COVID-19 test. The actor stated in the Instagram story that she took the test to be on the safe side. She even asked her fans if hers was the 'calmest' COVID test anyone had seen, watch the video below.

Shraddha Arya takes COVID test

Shraddha had captioned her story as, “Isn’t this the calmest COVID test anyone ever saw?” she even added a hashtag, ‘Just to be on the safe side’. In the story, the actor is seen sitting calmly on a chair as a health professional takes her test. She was seen wearing lavender coloured pants which she paired up with a black camisole top and tied her hair back in a ponytail.

Shraddha Arya has over 3 million followers on her Instagram handle where she regularly uploads pictures and videos from her life. The actor keeps her fans updated about her life and recently, she posted a selfie. The actor was seen in a powder blue crop top and skirt captioned the photo with a hashtag, “ForNoCRhymeOrReason”. Check out the post of the same below.

Netizens react to Shraddha Arya's Instagram post

A number of netizens including Mouni Roy flocked to the post and left their reactions on Shraddha Arya’s photo. Mouni Roy commented on the post with fire emoticons. Many others left kiss and heart emoticons on the post. A few other people also commented about how good the actor looked in the picture. A few other people asked the actor to post more pictures like this on her handle.

Shraddha Arya on the work front

The actor is playing Preeta on the Kundali Bhagya for the last 4 years since she started assumed the role back in 2017. She also played the role of Preeta in the original show, Kumkum Bhagya from 2017 to 2018. Alongside, the actor was also a contestant on the show Nach Baliye for its 9th season back in 2019, wherein she participated with her partner Alam Makkar. Shraddha was also seen in the music video of the Karan Aujla song Guilty, which released on January 9, 2021. Kundali Bhagya cast also includes Dheeraj Dhoopar and Anjum Fakih alongside Shraddha Arya.

Source: Shraddha Arya Ig

