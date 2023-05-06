Kundali Bhagya Actress Anjum Fakih Opens Up On Finding Love During Pandemic

Anjum Fakih, who recently quit Kundali Bhagya, is again in the news. This time for her love life. In November last year, the actress revealed that she was dating someone but didn't disclose his identity. Now, she has revealed who her partner is.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anjum opened up about her boyfriend and said that she is dating Rohit Jadhav, a marketing professional. Calling it a pandemic romance, the actress said that they met each other during the pandemic. A while back, Anjum shared Rohit's photos on her social media handle, she didn't reveal his name. Citing the reason, she said it was "strategic." Explaining further, she said that her partner is completely opposite from her as he doesn't like too much attention or limelight.

Opening up about her love story, the actress recalled the time when she was shooting with the entire Kundali Bhagya team in Goa for two months. Anjum Fakih said that she used to talk to Rohit via messages, calls and videocalls. She further stated that her partner surprised her by coming to Goa in order to celebrate Eid and confessed their feelings for each other.

'I would like to have Rohit as my partner for life'

In the same interview, Anjum Fakih shared her thoughts on turning her relationship with Rohit Jadhav into lifelong commitment and companionship. She said that they are getting to know each better with passing time and should eventually like to have a partner for life. "Hopefully the journey would blossom into something more meaningful and beautiful. I wanted to announce and shout out about the person I am in love with - Rohit, but wanted to and still want to stay away from all the attention that he would get drawn to by being in a relationship with me. But he also knows that he is bound to share some stardust by being with me," she added.