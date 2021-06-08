'Kundali Bhagya': Antagonists Ruhi, Sanjay & Swati Are Close Pals In Real Life; See Pics

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya always manages to keep its audiences hooked with the twists and turns in their plots. The show is loved for the lead pair, Karan and Preeta who are played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, respectively, and are worshipped as #PreeRan by their fans. However, the antagonists Sherlyn, Prithvi and Mahira always whip up some trouble to keep them apart. Did you know, the actors who play the antagonists are great friends in real life too?

Kundali Bhagya actors Ruhi, Sanjay and Swati are a gang off-screen too

Sanjay Gagnani, who plays Prithvi on the show, was recently a part of a media interaction where they shared how they are pretty great friends with each other even off the screen and spend quite a lot of their time together. Gagnani says that he is often seen spending time with Ruhi Chaturvedi and Swati Kapoor, as they are with each other during the breaks and post-pack-up. The three are often seen creating trouble for Preeta and Karan on the show, especially after the latter was put behind bars when he took the blame for Akshay’s murder. The antagonists try their best to keep #PreeRan away from each other, while Preeta is trying her best to get Karan out of jail.

Sanjay shares, “We have been shooting for Kundali Bhagya for so long that everyone has become really close to each other, it almost feels like we are one large joint family. While each person, be it my co-actor or even a crew member is close to me, I share a very special bond with Ruhi and Swati. Whenever we get some spare time in between our shots, we are either cracking jokes or playing some really fun games like Antakshari or Taboo”.

He further added that they often rehearse together, “Considering even our characters think alike and are often teamed to function together, we tend to rehearse lines and practice our scenes also together. In fact, very recently when we were shooting scenes for the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we kept pulling each other’s leg and were making jokes over each other while rehearsing lines. Having such a deep bond with not just them but with the entire team makes the process of acting a lot more fun. Moreover, it really breaks the routine monotony that usually sets in after a while. While I really can’t reveal much of what’s going to happen in the coming episode, I can assure you that our viewers will be thoroughly entertained”.

(With Inputs from PR)

Image: PR Handout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.