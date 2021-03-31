Kundali Bhagya April 1 Spoiler: Prithvi Blames Mahira For Harming Mahesh Luthra

In Kundali Bhagya March 31 episode, Srishti tries to convince Preeta to offer some Bhang to Prithvi, so he gets intoxicated and reveals his truth. Sammy comes in support of Srishti and the trio meet Kritika and Prithvi, to offer him Bhang. He denies but Preeta convinces him to take the glass. Sherlyn asks Prithvi to offer Bhang to Kritika and she accepts it. However, Sammy pushes her and spills the glass on the floor and some on Prithvi’s shoes. As Srishti and Preeta prepare another glass of Bhang, Sherlyn finds something suspicious.

Later, Hemant goes to the washroom with Rakhi and Aashta meets Preeta. When she notices Preeta and Srishti preparing a strong glass of Bhang for Prithvi, she stops him from drinking it. Aastha suggests Preeta to take Prithvi to a quiet place so when he’s intoxicated, they can handle the situation. Karan meets Aastha and agrees with her new plan. They then come to Prithvi and Srishti tells how Preeta wants a Bhang drinking competition between Karan and Prithvi. At first, Prithvi disagrees to be a part of the plan but when Aastha nudges in and attacks Prithvi’s ego, he accepts the challenge in an attempt to win Preeta’s heart and teach Karan a lesson.

Kundali Bhagya April 1 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya April 1 episode, Sherlyn approaches an intoxicated Prithvi and tells him that Mahesh Luthra is slipping out of coma and he might wake up anytime now, and expose them in front of the Luthras. Prithvi who does not seem interested in listening to Sherlyn and who is unable to control himself because of being intoxicated says it's impossible for Mahesh Luthra to get better because Mahira herself had pushed him down the stairs and killed him. Mahira and Sherlyn get the biggest shock of their life when Prithvi reveals this. Later, The Married Woman's Aastha tells Karan that he must go to Prithvi or their plan might fail. Preeta worriedly asks Aastha if she knows who all are involved with Prithvi, and why they want to create disruption in the Luthra household.

