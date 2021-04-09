Kundali Bhagya April 12 Spoiler: Karan Gets Mad At Preeta For Plotting Without Him

In Kundali Bhagya's April 9 episode, Preeta and Kritika let go of Sherlyn and Prithvi feels happy about Akshay’s murderer being arrested soon. Later, Kritika meets Prithvi and finds him in a woman’s attire, but Prithvi tricks her. Preeta is in her room when Karan comes to her and apologises for not celebrating Holi with her. They spend some time together and ACP Bindra also arrives at the Luthra house with his team, to arrest Akshay’s murderer. He asks Rakhi to gather everyone in the living room and she instructs Mahira to call Karan and Preeta. Mahira reaches Karan and Preeta’s room and gets jealous to see them hugging. She informs that ACP Bindra has arrived downstairs and Karan rushes down.

Mahira then mocks Preeta who makes fun of Mahira, in return. In the living room, Prithvi tries to escape from there but the police ask him to be present there. Karan arrives down and asks ACP Bindra about the murderer. Bindra asks Rakhi about the other members of the family and she informs they are with Mahesh since his health has deteriorated. ACP Bindra then starts investigating and asks everyone about their day’s activities a day earlier. While everyone answers correctly, Kritika blurts out that she was in a car.

Kundali Bhagya April 12 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya April 12 episode, the police try and reach out to Karan. Preeta intervenes and tells the police that Karan did not do anything and they should arrest her since she has admitted to committing a crime. Preeta then goes to Karan and tells him that she wanted to tell him about her plan. Karan gets mad at Preeta for hiding things from him and says that she should have told him if she wished to and now she does not need to justify herself with her fake stories. While Preeta is left shocked to receive such a backlash from Karan, Mahira stands upstairs and watches all the drama, smiling to have won over Karan.

