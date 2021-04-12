'Kundali Bhagya' April 12 Written Update: Rakhi Stands Strong For Preeta; ACP, Karan Argue

Quick links:
Source: Kundali Bhagya Episode
The Kundali Bhagya April 12 episode starts with ACP Bindra interrogating the Luthras and telling that Preeta killed Akshay while Preeta recalls hitting Akshay with a tray. As ACP instructs a constable to arrest Preeta, Karan and Prithvi voice their support for Preeta. Amid the war of words, Rakhi requests ACP to let her and Preeta excuse for a while, and he agrees. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 12 episode.
As Rakhi takes Preeta to a room, Karan asks the ACP to present the evidence to prove that Preeta killed Akshay. They continue arguing. Meanwhile, in the room, Rakhi requests Preeta to tell her the truth, however, the latter recalls the promise she made to Kritika. She steps back and without telling the truth accepts meeting Akshay in the hotel. Later, Rakhi keeps asking her the reason for meeting Akshay secretly in a hotel.
As the Kundali Bhagya episode progresses further, Preeta decides to tell the half-truth to Rakhi. She cooks up a story and says that she met Akshay outside the hotel, coincidently. And, as he was calling Kritika, she had gone to confront him. But, when he started misbehaving with her, she hit him with a wooden tray.
Rakhi does not believe her and suspects that she is hiding the truth. She suggests her to sneak out of the house through the video. On the other hand, as Karan keeps poking the ACP, the latter gets furious and lashes out at him. Amid this, his alarm rings.
As Karan and ACP's argument progresses further, the latter asks his constable to get another pair of handcuffs. Kareena comes to diffuse the situation, however, ACP Bindra starts suspecting her as well. Amid this, Rakhi comes and when ACP asks about Preeta, she informs her that the latter has run away. Furious ACP asks his female constable to check the room. And, she gets Preeta with her. There, the constable reveals that Rakhi has locked Preeta in a cupboard, and the episode ends.
