Kundali Bhagya April 13 Spoiler: Mahira Gloats As She Succeeds Separating Preeta & Karan

In Kundali Bhagya April 12 episode, ACP Bindra reaches the Luthra house and tells everyone that Preeta killed Akshay while she recalls hitting him with a tray to defend herself. Prithvi and Karan try to save Preeta while Rakhi asks the ACP to excuse her and her daughter-in-law for a while. Rakh takes Preeta to a room and asks her to reveal the truth. Preeta remembers the promise she made to Kritika and says she went to meet him at the hotel room. Rakhi keeps questioning Preeta the reason for meeting him but she hesitates in telling the truth. Meanwhile, Karan asks ACP Bindra to prove that Preeta killed Akshay.

Preeta then cooks up a story and tells Rakhi that she met Akshay outside the hotel room and went to confront him because he was calling Kritika. She tells her that he started misbehaving with her and that is why she hit him with a tray. Rakhi tells Preeta that she does not believe her and also reveals that she is hiding the truth. She suggests Preeta run out of the house through the window. Later, Karan keeps asking ACP for proof and the ACP lashes out at Karan, asking a constable to arrest Karan as well. Kareena defuses the situation and the ACP suspects her too. Rakhi comes out of the room alone and announces Preeta ran away. But the lady constable finds Preeta in the room and says Rakhi had locked her in a cupboard.

Kundali Bhagya April 13 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya April 13 episode, Karan supports Preeta initially but once he learns the truth about Preeta meeting Akshay, she sternly tells her that he does not want to listen to her truth or her stories. Preeta insists Karan believe and says she was going to tell him the truth but Karan says she should have told him if she wished to. He leaves the room infuriated while Preeta tries to stop him, but the police drag her out of the house. Preeta happens to look up at Mahira, who points three fingers at her and signals her that she won the challenge of separating Karan and Preeta within three days.

(Image Source: Still from the show Kundali Bhagya)