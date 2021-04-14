'Kundali Bhagya' April 15 Spoiler: Srishti Confronts Karan For Behaving Rudely With Preeta

In Kundali Bhagya April 14 episode, Sherlyn confronts Prithvi and asks him if he killed Akshay. Prithvi tells her that he did not kill Akshay and when Sherlyn enquires about the bloodstain she saw on one of his clothes, he says it was tomato sauce and not blood. Kritika suggests Preeta tell everyone the truth but Preeta says she would keep quiet to save Kritika’s pride. At the police station, Sarla and Srishti get into an argument with ACP Bindra, as they arrive to meet Preeta. Meanwhile, Kritika blames herself for putting Preeta in danger. Srishti and Sarla arrive to meet Preeta and she narrates the whole incident.

Sarla says someone else has killed Akshay and the killer will be caught soon. Sarla emotionally asks why no one from the Luthra family came to see her and Kritika nearly spills the truth but Preeta asks her to keep shut and go home. Meanwhile, at the Luthra house, Mahira celebrates that she won her 3-day challenge and Sherlyn gives her a reality check, blaming it on the situation. However, Mahira drops a hint that she turned the tables in a way that made the police visit Luthra house. After Kritika leaves, Sarla requests Preeta to tell her the truth. However, when she denies it, Sarla goes to meet the Luthras and Srishti tries to stop her mother. Later, Mahira drops another hint that Karan might have killed Akshay and Sherlyn suspects Karan, Mahira or Prithvi to be Akshay’s killer.

Kundali Bhagya April 15 spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya April 15 episode, Sarla sternly tells Srishti that no matter what happens she will always stand by her daughter. She says that she does not care if the Luthras stand by Preeta, but she will always be there. Meanwhile, Srishti goes to meet Karan with Sammy and confronts him for behaving rudely with Preeta. Karan answers that instead of asking him, she should go and ask Preeta about Karan's rude behaviour. Preeta is in jail and she speaks to herself, about Karan. She says she knows Karan is mad at her and understands the reason behind him being mad at her. Later, Karan's lawyer comes to him and apologises for reaching the court late. He says Preeta will not get her bail, because he was late to court.

(Image Source: Still from the show Kundali Bhagya)