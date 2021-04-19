'Kundali Bhagya' April 19 Written Update: Prithvi Gets A Threat Call From A Mysterious Man

The Kundali Bhagya April 19 episode starts with Preeta reminiscing her date with Karan when he treated her with chocolate falooda. In a flashback, Preeta can be seen enjoying falooda and Karan reveals to her that he made it for her. The duo has fun banter while Sajda plays in the background. Back in present, after narrating the incident to Prithvi, she tells him that she knows Akshay did not die because of her.

Preeta later warns Prithvi that her family members and husband Karan will find the actual killer soon. A furious Prithvi leaves. Meanwhile, Srishty meets Sammy, who tells her that he has found a secret. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 19 episode.

Kundali Bhagya April 19 written update

Sammy vows to reunite 'Preeran'

As the episode progresses further, Sammy informs Srishty that Mahira was talking to a mysterious man. Srishty suggests that they have to steal Mahira's phone to get the information about that man. Meanwhile, Preeta who is in jail and Karan who is at home recall their fights over bed and pillows. Tum Hi Aana plays in the background. Seeing a heartbroken Karan, Sammy decides to expose Mahira to reunite Karan and Preeta.

Pammi subtly taunts Sherlyn and Prithvi

The next day, in the kitchen, Sherlyn gets irritated while Mahira comes to calm her down. Amid this, Prithvi also comes and tries to comfort Sherlyn. As he holds her hand, Pammi enters the kitchen. While dropping a hint at Sherlyn about Pammi's arrival, he attempts to diffuse the situation. However, Pammi subtly passes a comment on Sherlyn and Prithvi's relation while reminding them that earlier Sherlyn was against Prithvi's wedding with Kritika.

Pammi confronts Mahira

As Pammi continues, Prithvi curses her mentally. However, he excuses her. Mahira, too, excuses Sherlyn and Pammi. Sherlyn tries to escape from the kitchen, however, Pammi confronts her. Pammi tells Sherlyn that she feels something is going on between her and Prithvi. Sherlyn stands shocked.

Mahira teases Preeta

Meanwhile, Prithvi gets a call from a mysterious man, who claims that he knows about Akshay and his deal. He demands 50 lakhs from Prithvi to keep mum. Prithvi tries to retaliate, but the mysterious man disconnects the call. As the episode comes to its end, Mahira meets a jailed Preeta and expresses her happiness as she completed her three-day challenge.