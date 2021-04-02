'Kundali Bhagya' April 2, 2021 Written Update: Mahesh Plans To Expose Mahira, Sherlyn

The Kundali Bhagya April 1 episode starts with Astha warning Preeta to be aware of those who are supporting Prithvi. Later, Karan comes and thanks Astha for helping them. Amid this, Preeta expresses that she wants to know more about Ashtha and the latter promotes her web series, The Married Woman. Sherlyn and Mahira, too, hear about Astha and decide to take some strong action. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 2 episode.

Kundali Bhagya April 2 2021 written update:

Pammi gets suspicious

Later, Karan helps Mahesh to walk while Srishty comes and cheers him up. Mahesh suggests gearing up for the Holi celebration. Meanwhile, Pammi gets suspicious seeing tensed Sherlyn peeping into the room from a window. Sherlyn hides behind the widow as she decodes that the family might notice her nervousness.

Mahesh plans to expose Mahira and Sherlyn

Meanwhile, before leaving, the doctor asks the nurse to do Mahesh's final check-up. Later, he warns the Luthras to not force Mahesh to remember anything from the past. As the doctor leaves, Mahesh asks Rakhi to arrange sweets for the Holi. While the family enjoys the happy moment, Mahesh tells himself that post Holi celebration, he will expose Mahira and Sherlyn.

Mahira, Sherlyn's blame game starts

As Sherlyn goes to check on Mahira, she lashes out at the latter for her irresponsible behaviour. Mahira retaliates and reminds her of the favours she has done to her, including when she bribed Shubham. Agitated Sherlyn asks Mahira to focus on Prithvi. However, they find that Srishty has locked Prithvi. Meanwhile, Rakhi showers love on Srishty and Preeta and they leave for the celebration.

Sherlyn plans to kill Mahesh

As Sherlyn and Mahira fail to reach out to Prithvi, the former decides to not wait for him. When Mahira asks her about the plan, Sherlyn says that they should kill Mahesh. She further explains that they will paint themselves in Holi colour and inject a poisonous injection to Mahesh. Mahira and Sherlyn apply colour to themselves so that one can recognise them.

Sherlyn fails again to kill Mahesh

The duo reaches Mahesh's room and hides behind the curtains as he comes out of the washroom. However, their plan flops as Karan enters the room to take Mahesh with him. The episode ends with Sherlyn asking Mahira to kill Mahesh, and in the meantime, she tries to calm down Prithvi from the intoxication of bhang.