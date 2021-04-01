Kundali Bhagya April 2 Spoiler: Sherlyn And Mahira Decide To Kill Mahesh Luthra

In Kundali Bhagya April 1 episode, Suresh and a team of doctors reach Mahesh’s room and he calls Bani. Everyone gets happy while Bani calls Rakhi and Suresh rushes to everyone else. Sherlyn notices everything from outside the door. The Married Woman’s Aastha shares her unromantic married life with Preeta. As the latter tries to console her, she sees Kareena and Kritika approaching her and ask her to stop them from meeting Prithvi. Meanwhile, Karan explains to Prithvi the rules of the competition and Prithvi decides to record the competition on his phone, so Karan cannot cheat. Sherlyn witnesses Mahesh Luthra coming out of a coma and meets Mahira. She informs Mahira about her witness and they rush to find Prithvi.

Prithvi goes into the washroom to freshen up before the competition while Rakhi and Mahesh have an emotional reunion. Suresh then tells Karan and Preeta that Mahesh is out of a coma. Karan and Preeta rush to meet Mahesh and Karan informs him he was in a coma, as he does not remember anything. Rakhi tells Mahesh that Karan is married to Preeta and he asks if Srishti is married to Sammy. Mahira and Sherlyn meet Prithvi and tell him about Mahesh, but Prithvi being intoxicated starts dancing and singing and blames Mahira for hurting Mahesh Luthra. Mahira gets an injection and asks Sherlyn to inject it in Prithvi but Aastha comes in and stops her.

Kundali Bhagya April 2 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya April 2 episode, Dadi gets emotional and tells Preeta that her son is well now and she cannot express how happy she is, about it. Meanwhile, The Married Woman's Aastha meets Preeta and tells her that she needs to save her family since some people from her own family are against her. Preeta agrees with Aastha and the latter's confession worries her. Sherlyn and Mahira realise they will be in big trouble if Mahesh Luthra gets well and Sherlyn comes up with a plan. She tells Mahira that amid the Holi celebrations, nobody is able to recognise the other person because of colours. She says they will now go to Mahesh Luthra and kill him.

