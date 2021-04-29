'Kundali Bhagya' April 29 Written Update: The Blackmailer Makes A Safe Exit

The Kundali Bhagya April 29 episode starts with Sammy and Srishty reaching a closed factory to catch the blackmailer. The duo hides and gears up to catch the blackmailer. Amid this, a cab arrives and Prithvi steps out of the car. But, Sammy and Srishty cannot see his face. Later, a disguised blackmailer with a gun arrives there. Meanwhile, the security guard sees him and tries to chase him. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 29 episode.

Kundali Bhagya April 29 written update

Mahira meets her blackmailer

As the episode progresses further, Sammy and Srishty, and Prithvi hide in a closed room at a different corner when the guard comes running behind the blackmailer. The guard threatens to call the police. However, the blackmailer escapes from the room. The guard follows him while Prithvi also goes after the guard.

There, Srishty and Sammy also chase them. On the other side, the episode reveals that Shubham was blackmailing Mahira. Mahira gives him money along with a firm warning and leaves.

The blackmailer escapes

Back at the closed factory, Prithvi tries to catch the blackmailer and Sammy and Srishty try to catch Prithvi assuming that he is the blackmailer. Meanwhile, the blackmailer escapes the place while Srishty and Sammy bump into the guard. They lie and ask the guard to help them to catch the blackmailer. Meanwhile, Prithvi gets furious after seeing them there. On the other hand, the blackmailer reaches for his cab and leaves. As the guard follows him, Srishty's ankle twists and Sammy stops to help her out.

Prithvi tricks Sammy, Srishty

As the blackmailer escapes, Prithvi sees that Sammy and Srishty are following him. He hides behind the junk placed there and gets a message from the blackmailer, who informs him that their today's meeting is cancelled. Prithvi manages to trick them a few times. An agitated Srishty and Sammy decide to throw boiling water on the blackmailer. As Sammy goes to arrange the water, Srishty sees Prithvi's shadow. The episode ends with Sammy and Srishty walk towards hidden Prithvi with a vessel of boiling water in their hands.