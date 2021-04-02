Kundali Bhagya April 5 Spoiler: Mahesh Luthra Reveals Someone Tried To Kill Him

In Kundali Bhagya April 2 episode, Aastha warns Preeta against some family members who have gone against her. She also promotes her show as Karan thanks her for helping and advising Preeta. Karan helps Mahesh walk and Srishti tries to cheer Mahesh. Pammi gets suspicious when she finds Sherlyn peeping from Mahesh’s window and Sherlyn hides in nervousness. The doctor leaves after conducting Mahesh’s final check-up and asks them not to force Mahesh to remember things from the past. Mahesh asks Rakhi to arrange sweets for Holi and thinks to himself about exposing Mahira and Sherlyn, after Holi celebrations.

Sherlyn and Mahira argue over who was irresponsible towards Mahesh. They set to find Prithvi but Srishti locks Prithvi in a room. Rakhi pours love on Preeta and Srishti, who then leave for Holi celebrations. Sherlyn and Mahira try hard to find Prithvi but are not able to locate him. Sherlyn then comes up with the plan to paint their faces with Holi colour and inject poison to Mahesh Luthra. Sherlyn and Mahira reach Mahesh’s room and hide behind a curtain but Karan comes and takes Mahesh downstairs. Sherlyn then asks Mahira to kill Mahesh and she goes to search for Prithvi. She tries to calm him down from the intoxication of Bhang.

Kundali Bhagya April 5 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya April 5 episode, Sherlyn worries that Mahesh Luthra might expose her and Prithvi too. She holds up a can of kerosene and says the Luthras will die today. She says she plans to burn down the entire house on the occasion of Holi. Meanwhile, as the Luthras celebrate the return of Mahesh Luthra and Holi, Mahesh exposes his enemies as decided. He says someone had planned to kill him. Karan and Preeta give a shocked expression and Mahesh Luthra says that someone had tried to kill him for some odd reason. Will Mahesh Luthra be successful in exposing Prithivi, Sherlyn, and Mahira?

(Image Source: Still from the show Kundali Bhagya)