Kundali Bhagya April 7 Spoiler: Prithvi & Preeta Worry About Being Trapped In Murder Case

In Kundali Bhagya April 6 episode, Pawan reminds Mahesh about Prithvi and Sherlyn’s truth. As Mahesh remembers thrashing Pawan too, the latter approaches Mahesh with a knife. Meanwhile, Mahira notices all of this and tells Sherlyn about it, who plots to burn down the Luthra house. Mahira calms Sherlyn who worries that an intoxicated Prithvi might reveal their truth. Mahira informs Sherlyn that Pawan has come to the Luthra house and Sherlyn feels relaxed. Mahira asks about Pawan but Sherlyn only tells her that he’s the main reason for rivalry between them and the Luthras.

As Mahira digs more information about Pawan, Sherlyn stops herself from revealing the truth. Srishti, Sammy, Karan and Preeta try to reveal the truth from Prithvi, who speaks in broken sentences. Sherlyn reaches there and lies that Mahesh has called everyone downstairs. After they leave, Sherlyn and Mahira inject medicine into Prithvi. Downstairs, Mahesh reveals that someone had tried to kill him back in 2010. He keeps pointing at Pawan, who hides in the Luthra house. Prithvi gets back to his senses and watches a video, in which Srishti, Sameer and Karan tried to trick him to reveal the truth. He thanks Sherlyn for saving him and comes down and sees Mahesh revealing their truth and also notices Pawan hiding at the Luthra house.

Kundali Bhagya April 7 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya April 7episode, Mahesh loses his calm and gets nervous as he remembers someone had tried to harm him and his family members. He questions Karan and asks him about the person who tried to harm him. Karan tries to calm down Mahesh, but Mahesh is eager to know about the truth that has been troubling him.

Meanwhile, Prithvi worries that the police might get hold of the CCTV camera in the hotel room. He tells Sherlyn that after he left Akshay’s room, he noticed CCTV cameras outside. On the other hand, Preeta and Kritika worry that the police might have checked the CCTV cameras outside Akshay’s hotel room. Preeta tells Kritika that if a murder has taken place, the police will check the CCTV cameras for sure and they will also come to know that she had gone to meet Akshay, in the hotel room.

(Image Source: Still from the show Kundali Bhagya)