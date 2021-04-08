'Kundali Bhagya' April 8, 2021 Written Update: ACP Gets A Lead About Akshay's Murderer

The Kundali Bhagya April 8 episode starts with Kritika, who disguises as hotel staff, asking a waiter to take her to the CCTV room of the hotel while Preeta goes along with her. On the other hand, Prithvi too disguises himself as a woman and discusses his plan of deleting the past three days of CCTV footage with Sherlyn. As Prithvi goes to the CCTV room, Sherlyn thinks about the evidence which can prove that Prithvi is Akshay's murderer. Prithvi enters the CCTV room and tries to bribe the security guard but in vain. Scroll down to read the written update of the Kundali Bhagya April 8 episode.

Kundali Bhagya April 8, 2021 written update

Prithvi deletes the CCTV footage

The waiter suspects Preeta and Kritika and decides to take them to the manager's office. However, Preeta guesses that he is misleading them, so, she asks Kritika to follow the waiter and the former leaves to find the CCTV room. On the other hand, the security guard rings the alarm and blocks the main door, so that Prithvi can't escape. As Preeta knocks on the door assuming that the police has arrived, the security guard opens the door. In the meantime, Prithvi deletes the CCTV footage and escapes from the window.

Kritika suspects Sherlyn

As the security guard rushes to call the police, Preeta sneaks into the room and tries to find that the CCTV footage but in vain. She leaves from there and runs with Kritika. Meanwhile, the team of police starts begins to search the hotel. Amid this, Kritika sees Sherlyn.

Later, Preeta informs Kritika that someone has already deleted the CCTV footage of three days. Preeta tells Kritika to never accept that she visited the hotel to meet Akshay. Later, the duo leaves to reach home to interrogate Sherlyn as Kritika informs that she saw her.

ACP Bindra gets a lead of the murderer

On the other hand, ACP Bindra reaches the police station and has fun banter with his colleagues. Later, a waiter from the hotel shares some information with ACP Vijay, and after that, the latter shows him some pictures. The waiter recognises a person and ACP decides to visit the Luthra House to arrest Akshay's murderer. Meanwhile, Kritika and Preeta return home and look for Sherlyn, who meets them in the kitchen.