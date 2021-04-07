'Kundali Bhagya' April 8 Spoiler: Prithvi Deletes All Evidence Against Akshay's Murder

In Kundali Bhagya April 7 episode, Mahesh gets hyper and keeps repeating that someone tried to kill him. Sherly and Prithvi learn that Pawan is in the house. When Sarla and Janki learn that Mahesh has woken up from coma, they rejoice because soon some of their misunderstandings will be cleared. Mahesh tries to remember how Sherlyn tried to kill him and Mahira supported her. Later, Mahesh gets a panic attack and the doctor informs Mahesh might forget things because of the medicines' side effects. Karan gets a call from the ACP, who asks him to keep his phone on the speaker. The ACP says that he’s coming to the Luthra house to expose Akshay’s killer but later reveals that he’s joking.

Prithvi and Pawan reunite and celebrate Holi and Prithvi ask Pawan to stay away from the matter till he takes revenge on the Luthras. Pawan leaves the Luthra house and Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he’s worried about the ACP. He says that the police might have come across the CCTV footage, and they will soon arrest him. Meanwhile, Preeta worries about the same since she had met Akshay at the hotel room too. Preeta, Kritika, Sherlyn and Prithvi come up with a plan to destroy the evidence. Kritika dresses up as one of the hotel staffs while Preeta wears a burkha to hide her identity. As they enter the hotel, the police too arrive there to investigate.

'Kundali Bhagya' April 8 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya April 8 episode, Prithvi dresses up as Kritika and enters Akshay's hotel room. The watchman catches hold of Prithvi and tells him that he must be related to Akshay's death and which is why he has come here to destroy evidence. The watchman questions Prithvi if he murdered Akshay. A knock on the door ends their conversation and Preeta is seen standing outside the hotel room, in a burkha. Meanwhile, Prithvi deletes all evidence against him saved in the computer. Later, Preeta is seen informing Kritika that someone deleted the footage and she cannot be seen in any of the footages. She explains Kritika that the work for which they came to the hotel is already done by someone else.

