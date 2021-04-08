'Kundali Bhagya' April 9 Spoiler: ACP Bindra Reaches Luthra House To Arrest The Murderer

In Kundali Bhagya April 8 episode, Kritika dresses up as hotel staff and asks one of the waiters to take her and Preeta to the CCTV room. Meanwhile, Prithvi too disguises himself as a woman and discusses his plan of deleting 3 days’ footage from the CCTV room. Prithvi tries to bribe the security as he enters the room. Later, the waiter suspects Preeta and Kritika and takes them to the manager’s office. Preeta suspects the waiter is misleading them and decides to escape, asking Kritika to keep following him. She goes to the CCTV room and knocks on the door. Meanwhile, the security guard locks the main door when he suspects Prithvi.

While Preeta’s knock on the door distracts the security, Prithvi deletes the footage in the meantime. The security suspects Preeta too and he goes to call the police. Preeta rushes to the computer, only to find the footage already deleted. Preeta escapes from the room and reaches near Kritika, while the latter spots Sherlyn in the hotel. Preeta informs Kritika that the footage is deleted and also informs her to remember that they never visited the hotel. Kritika informs Preeta that she saw Sherlyn in the hotel and they rush home to interrogate her. Later, a waiter reaches the police station and shows some information to ACP Bindra. The waiter recognizes a person when the ACP shows him a picture and the ACP decides to visit the Luthra house to arrest Akshay’s murderer.

Kundali Bhagya April 9 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya April 9 episode, ACP Bindra makes a dramatic entry at the Luthra house and announces that a murder has been committed and the murder is in the house itself. Meanwhile, Preeta confronts Mahira and says that nobody can ever come between her and Karan. She confronts Mahira and says that Preeta had told her, she will separate her from Karan in the next three days. Preeta says Mahira's three days are over and as she can see, Karan and Preeta are still together. On the other hand, ACP Bindra questions Kritika and asks her about her location a day before, from 6pm to 7pm. Kritika utters that she was in a car and ACP Bindra grows suspicious.

