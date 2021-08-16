'Kundali Bhagya' August 16, 2021 Written Update: Sonakshi Takes Preeta To The Hospital

Kundali Bhagya August 16 episode begins with Karan and Preeta feeling sad about not being able to become parents while Sonakshi calls, Aanchal, her doctor informing her about Preeta. Aanchal then asks her to send Preeta’s reports to her and allows her to meet her anytime. Sonakshi then informs Karan and Preeta that she has scheduled their appointment with the doctor to which they thank her.

Kundali Bhagya August 16, 2021 written update:

Sherlyn gets annoyed when Prithvi backs Kritika

As Sherlyn gets ready in her room, Prithvi arrives and compliments her. He then tells her that even he feels that Preeta isn’t pregnant after observing her and Karan’s behaviour. Sherlyn then tells him that she already knows that but is unable to prove it as she lost the evidence. She then recalls the incident where Kritika laughed at her and tells him that she wants revenge on her. Prithvi then asks her to forget it but instead, she yells at him for taking Kritika’s side.

Preeta meets the doctor

Meanwhile, as Sonakshi, Karan and Preeta arrive at the hospital, Karina and Achila look for them at the venue. She even calls Preeta but she ignores it and speaks to the doctor. She later picks up the call to which Karina learns that she is at the hospital. When she asks about it, Karan takes the phone and tells Karina that they’ve come for a check-up. Karina then informs this to Achila to which she realises how much Sonakshi loves Karan and Preeta. Meanwhile, the doctor informs Preeta that she has a chance to conceive again and they can begin the treatment in Mumbai after Sonakshi’s wedding.

Karan and Preeta get a ray of hope

As Karan and Preeta receive the good news, the latter makes a video call to Sarla and informs her that she will be able to conceive again. She even tells her that it is Sonakshi who helped her to which Sarla feels relieved and thank her for helping her daughter. Slater on, Sonakshi asks Preeta to teach her how to cook and while doing so, Karan drops some water in the kitchen. On seeing this, Sonakshi says that Preeta does not need a baby as Karan itself is a baby but soon she realises what she said and apologises to them. Karina then arrives and asks them to get ready and then leaves. Preeta then tells Karan that she is feeling guilty for keeping it a secret from everyone to which Karan hugs her and assures her that they will tell everyone later.

