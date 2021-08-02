Kundali Bhagya August 2, 2021 Written Update: Preeta Breaks Down In Front Of Sarla

Kundali Bhagya August 2 episode begins with Srishti and Janki planning to leave for Lonavala keeping it a secret from Sarla. While Janki feels scared of how Sarla will react, Srishti packs her and Janki’s bags. Meanwhile, Dadi asks Karan to take care of Preeta to which Mahesh reveals that Karan was with Sonakshi’s fiance, Rajat at night. He then says that he was getting angry at her and would have yelled at him in front of Rajat.

Kundali Bhagya August 2, 2021 written update:

Dadi gets angry at Karan for leaving Preeta alone

As Mahesh reveals the truth, Dadi frowns at Karan and punishes him to perform sit-ups. Meanwhile, Sarla finds Shristi’s room in chaos and looks for her to scold her but does not find her and Janki. She then finds a note that reads that Srishti left with her lover to which she gets tensed. As Srishti and Janki are on their way to Lonavala, they feel that Sarla would understand them as they are going to be there with Preeta. As they talk about the letters they left for Sarla, they realise that she will unveil the truth as the letters contained the same handwriting. Sarla then calls Srishti and yells at her to which she apologises. Sarla then tells her that she should not be attending the wedding as she does not even know Sonakshi to which Srishti reveals that Karan invited her.

Preeta breaks down

As Sarla calls Preeta to inform her that Srishti was on her way to Lonavala, she feels that Preeta isn’t fine. Preeta then loses it and reveals the truth to Sarla and tells her that she is not pregnant and she will not be able to conceive a baby ever. Meanwhile, Dadi keeps increasing Karan’s punishment and asks him why he left Preeta alone. He then tells her that he never wanted to go, it is Preeta who forced him to go with Rajat. Dadi then listens to him peacefully and asks him to promise her that he will never leave Preeta alone and will take care of her. Karan nods and promises her.

Karan sees Preeta crying

Meanwhile, Sarla asks Preeta whether she is sure that she is not pregnant to which Preeta reveals that she visited a doctor yesterday who told her about the false pregnancy. Sarla thinks about what would happen when Karan learns the truth. As Karan goes to the room to find Preeta, he finds her crying over the phone while speaking to somebody.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5 TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.