'Kundali Bhagya' August 25, 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Reveals The Truth To Sarla

Kundali Bhagya August 25: The episode begins with Srishti and Janki reaching their home and expressing their silence when Sarla asks them about what happened. Srishti then tells her that everything is fine and she does not want to talk about it. As Sarla spots tears in her eyes, she forces her to speak up but Srishti does not say anything. On the other hand, as Preeta walks to the guest room, Karan follows her while Prithvi watches them. Karan urges Preeta to talk to her but she denies talking to her. Prithvi watches them and thinks that this is the best time when his and Preeta’s love story could begin.

Kundali Bhagya August 25, 2021 written update:

Sonakshi calls Karan to apologise

Meanwhile, Sarla feels that there is something off about the situation as Srishti and Janki are hiding something. As she demands an answer from Srishti, Janki intervenes and tells her that Srishti is just upset that Sarla will scold her for going to Lonavala. On the other hand, Sherlyn feels happy to see Karan and Preeta’s relationship breaking and decides to reveal the truth to Sarla. She then gets excited knowing that Preeta will leave the house. Meanwhile, Preeta keeps recalling Karan’s words about Sonakshi being her friend while Karan recalls Sonakshi’s words while revealing the secret. He then receives a call from Sonakshi who apologises to him but he disconnects it saying that she ruined her life.

Sherlyn calls Sarla and unveils the truth

Meanwhile, Karina worries that Preeta might not leave the house after this to which Dadi says that it will be Preeta’s decision. Dadi then says that she earlier thought of calling Sarla and informing her about everything that happened. Karina then says that it is good that she did not say anything to Sarla otherwise she would’ve taken Preeta with her. As Sherlyn overhears their conversation, she decides to call Sarla right away. She then calls Sarla and tells her that Preeta needs her support to which asks her what happened. Sherlyn then tells her about the incident and leaves her shocked. Sarla then runs towards Srishti to get answers after which Srishti tells her the truth. Srishti also apologises to her for hiding the secret as Preeta asked her not to say anything.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5/TWITTER