'Kundali Bhagya' August 28, 2021 Written Update: Karan And Preeta Visit The Doctor

Kundali Bhagya August 28: The episode begins with Prithvi feeling happy that Sherlyn is changing her focus from Kritika to Preeta and thinks that now he will be able to spend more time with the latter. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells him to take him out for dinner to which he denies. She then tells him that she wants to spend the day with him and threatens to reveal his truth in front of everyone. Prithvi then books a table for a couple at a restaurant.

Kundali Bhagya August 28, 2021 written update:

Sarla returns home to Srishti

After speaking with Preeta and Karan, Sarla returns home. Srishti then looks for Preeta on her side but does not find her. She asks Sarla whether Preeta accompanied her or not to which she reveals just because she is angry, it does not mean that she will bring back Preeta. Sarla then tells Srishti that Preeta is facing complications in her pregnancy and also reveals that she might never be able to conceive a baby. As Srishti gets shocked on hearing this, Sarla continues that Karan has been supporting Preeta during this phase.

Karan and Preeta visit the doctor

As Preeta and Karan leave to visit the doctor, the latter asks her to promise that she will not tell the truth to anyone until he says. Sherlyn sees them together and learns about their tests. Later when Prithvi is in the bathroom, his phone rings multiple times after which Kritika decides to pick it up and learns that he had booked a table for dinner. She then feels glad to know that Prithi has planned a surprise for her and goes to change her attire to be ready when he takes her. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Prithvi leave for their dinner date where the latter gets in an argument with a vendor when Sherlyn sees Karan and Preeta at the fertility clinic. She then decides to follow them to which Prithvi thinks that he could take his wife to dinner.

Sherlyn decides to expose Preeta

Meanwhile, as Karan and Preeta meet the doctor, she assures them that there is a solution to their problem and she may be able to conceive soon. Preeta then gets a call from Srishti so she walks outside to talk. Srishti then feels sorry for not being a good sister and being there with her in her tough times. Preeta then tells her everything about her pregnancy and Sherlyn hears it. She then decides to expose Preeta in front of the family so that they begin to hate her.

