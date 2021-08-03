Kundali Bhagya August 3, 2021 Update: Srishti Reaches Lonavala, Karan Consoles Preeta

Kundali Bhagya August 3 episode begins with Preeta speaking to Sarla on the phone and sharing the details of why she cannot become a mother. She even tells her that she will try and reveal the truth to the family as soon as they reach home after Sonakshi’s wedding. Sarla then asks Preeta not to reveal the truth to anyone. Preeta then thinks of the consequences when she reveals the bitter truth to everyone.

Kundali Bhagya August 3, 2021 written update:

Karan consoles Preeta

As Preeta and Sarla speak on the phone, Karan enters the room and sees her upset about something. He then asks her why is she crying to which she makes an excuse that Sarla is facing some problem. Karan then urges Sarla, not to trouble Preeta to which Sarala tells him that she is tensed as Srishti left the house leaving a note. Karan then reveals that she is coming to Lonavala to surprise Preeta. He later consoles Preeta and tells her how it hurts when he sees her unhappy and urges her to stay happy.

Srishti reaches Lonavala

As Rajat and Sonakshi rehearse for their dance performance, Karan teases her for dancing poorly. Meanwhile, Srishti and Janki arrive at the venue and meets Karan and Sonakshi. She introduces herself and even helps them in their rehearsals. She praises Sonakshi for her dancing skills while offers help to Rajat to learn dance but he denies and they eventually go for a dance challenge. As they begin dancing, it turns out that Rajat does not know how to dance well while Srishti turns out to be the winner.

Rajat’s mother gets inspired by Rakhi

Meanwhile, as Rajat’s mother and Rakhi speak with each other, the latter says that it is her duty to take care of her daughter-in-law as she loves her. Rajat’s mother then tells her how inspired she is and would love to be a great mother-in-law like her. Rakhi further recalls that when Preeta arrived in the family, she was the first one to accept her while the others were against her. She also says that she feels lucky that Preeta loves her as much as she loves her mother, Sarla.

