'Kundali Bhagya' August 30 Written Update: Sherlyn Reveals Preeta's Truth To Everyone

Kundali Bhagya August, 30: The episode begins with Preeta disconnecting Srishti’s call and returning to Karan in the doctor’s cabin and takes the tests. She then tells Karan that Srishti was crying on the phone to which he calls her up to ask if everything is ok. Srishti then tells him that she is not upset but thankful that Preeta and Karan handled Lonavala’s matter so efficiently. Meanwhile, Preeta arrives and the doctor tells them that the reports will arrive soon.

Kundali Bhagya August 30, 2021 written update:

Sherlyn gets Preeta’s reports from her doctor

As Preeta and Karan leave the clinic, the latter promises her that they will reveal the truth to everyone as soon as the reports arrive. Sherlyn then walks into the clinic and meets Preeta’s doctor. She then acts ignorant about Preeta’s case and somehow gets her old reports from her. Meanwhile, as Prithvi waits for Sherlyn at the restaurant, he sees Kritika arriving. She hugs him and thanks him for the surprise to which he gets shocked. Kritika then reveals that she attended the call from the manager through which she learnt that he was planning a surprise for her. Meanwhile, Sherlyn arrives, sees Prithvi with Kritika and fumes.

Sherlyn fums on seeing Prithi with Kritika

Prithvi then gets stunned when he sees Sherlyn and excuses Kritika for a while. He then clarifies to Sherlyn that he did not invite Kritika for lunch and adds that she learnt about the booked table from the manager. He then assures her that he only loves her and says that Kritika is a dumb girl. Sherlyn then tells him that she got the proof against Preeta and she will be revealing it to the family. As the family members sit together, Dadi says that she is happy that Karan and Preeta are together while, Mahesh praises Preeta on how she took the decision sensibly. Rakhi then asks Preeta not to do any work and then she asks Sherlyn to get some juice for Preeta.

Sherlyn spills the beans

As Sherlyn hands over the juice to Preeta, she tells her that she knows the truth about her pregnancy and she will now reveal it in front of everyone. Preeta then gets shocked and runs towards Karan to inform him about this. She then tells him that need to reveal the truth before Sherlyn does. On the other hand, Sherlyn reveals that Preeta is not pregnant to which nobody believes her. She then says that she has prof and she even talked about it with Kareena when they were in Lonavala. Rakhi then warns her that she must not do anything stupid.

