Kundali Bhagya August 4, 2021 Episode Written Update: Srishti Finds Out Something Fishy

Kundali Bhagya August 4 episode begins with Ananya expressing her feeling to Sameer to which he says that he is in a complicated relationship. As they take the conversation ahead, Srishti sees them together, frowns and leaves. Ananya then understands what Sameer was talking about. She tells him that Srishti is a nice girl and she will help him win her heart. She then leaves telling him that she will meet at the Mehendi function and tell her how to make Srishti express her feelings to him.

Kundali Bhagya August 4, 2021 written update:

Preeta learns about Srishti’s surprise

As Sonakshi reveals that Srishti is in the resort, Preeta gets surprised while Karan scolds her for spoiling the surprise. Sonakshi then recalls their college days revealing how she once saved Karan from a boy who used to trouble him a lot. Meanwhile, Janki arrives and meets Preeta telling her how much she missed her. Preeta is delighted to see her and asks her why Sarla said that Srishti ran away from the house.

Karan and Preeta dance together

Later, the choreographer asks Karan and Preeta to begin with their rehearsals to which they give an amazing performance. Rakhi then arrives and scolds Preeta and asks her to rest for a while. She then tells Rakhi that if she will rest all the time, she will soon become ill.

Srishti spots something fishy

As Preeta goes to the kitchen, Srishti hears Rajat’s mother and his uncle talking about something that they need to keep a secret until the wedding. As she overhears their conversation, she feels that something is not right. She then goes to Sameer. Meanwhile, Sherlyn thinks that the family only cares about Preeta and not her. She then thinks of a plan that will reveal Preeta’s truth.

Karan and Preeta’s moment

Karan confesses to Preeta that she has been looking so beautiful these days to which she tells him that she will fight with him even when she grows old. Karan then asks her to just stay with him for the rest of his life. They then engage in some romantic conversations when Karan acts upset to which Preeta feels that he is only doing it to grab her attention. She then makes an attempt to make him feel happy again.

