'Kundali Bhagya' August 5, 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Plans To Hurt Preeta

Kundali Bhagya August 5, 2021 written update: The episode begins with Sherlyn planning a gas explosion against Preeta in the kitchen. She then thinks that Preeta will not die in the blast and will only get burns that will lead to the family calling a doctor which will eventually reveal her truth. She then turns on the gas and sprays air freshener to reduce the smell of the gas and as she leaves, she sees Preeta going inside. She then lets her go in and waits outside to see the explosion.

Karina insults Srishti

As Sherlyn waits for Preeta to light the gas stove, Sonakshi suddenly arrives looking for Preeta. Sherlyn then tells her that nobody is in the kitchen but she still goes inside and finds Preeta. Meanwhile, Srishti meets Sameer and tells him about the conversation she heard of Rajat’s mother and uncle. Later, Srishti looks for Sonakshi and runs into Karina who insults her for arriving at the wedding uninvited. She then warns her not to ruin their respect to which Rajat’s mother says that she really loves Srishti as she is so cheerful. She then asks Srishti to help Rajat and Sonakshi fall in love. Sameer then calms Srishti and tells her to stop thinking that something is wrong with Rajat’s mother.

Sonakshi saves Preeta

As Sonakshi calls Preeta, she tells her that she is in the kitchen and asks her to come. She then arrives in the kitchen when Preeta lights the gas stove. As the flames reach Preeta, Sonakshi acts smartly and switches the stove off. She then warns her that someone is definitely trying to harm her on purpose.

Rajat sees someone kidnapping Sherlyn

As Rajat walks by, he sees that someone abducts Sherlyn and vanishes. He then informs Karan about it to which he rushes to look for her. Meanwhile, Sarla calls Srishti but she doesn’t answer. Janku then asks Srishti to speak to Sarla. After she talks to her, she thinks about whether Mahira has returned to their lives or not. Later, we see Prithvi taking Sherlyn away who wants to tell her not to plan anything against Preeta. As everyone looks for Sherlyn, Sonakshi applies ointment to Preeta’s wounds and asks her why would someone want to harm her. Preeta stays silent and thinks about the incident.

