'Kundali Bhagya' December 3 2020 | Spoiler: A Furious Mahira Plans To Poison Preeta

Kundali Bhagya's latest episode sees Karan and Preeta having a romantic moment after the rituals for Karwa Chauth are done and they gaze at the moon. Mahira is not happy with this as she expresses to Sherlyn and is also angry that because of Sherlyn’s plan her fast was broken by Ganesh. In today’s episode, Mahira will take steps to get rid of Preeta. Read on to know more about Preeta’s plans.

'Kundali Bhagya' December 3, 2020 Spoiler

Preeta and Karan perform the Karwa Chauth puja, after which Karan makes her drink water and gives her a bite of food. Mahira gets upset after seeing this, starts to cry and leaves the terrace. Rakhi is seen giving blessings to the couple and wishes for them a happy and content life ahead.

Mahira storms off to her room and starts throwing things around in her anger. Then Sherlyn enters the room and asks her what was wrong when Mahira says that her fast should have been broken by Karan giving her water, but it was broken by Ganesh. She also blames Sherlyn for it as she was the one who made the plan of making Mahira act unconscious.

Everyone had left the terrace after performing the puja but Karan and Preeta stayed back. Karan says that the moon is looking beautiful and Preeta says it's beautiful than ever before. The two look into each other’s eyes, hug each other and Preeta rests her head on Karan’s shoulder as they enjoy the beautiful moon.

*SPOILER ALERT*

In the next episode's promo, Mahira gets furious after she fails to perform the Karva Chauth rituals with Karan and thus she tells Sherlyn that she will put an end to Preeta’s life. Mahira is seen getting a tiny bottle of poison and adds it to Preeta’s food. Further, Preeta and Rakhi are seen sharing a happy moment as the latter thanks Preeta for keeping the fast; Preeta says that she knows how important these rituals are for Rakhi and this makes Rakhi feel proud of Preeta. Mahira overhears this conversation and gets furious.

