'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar & Wife Vinny Arora Blessed With Baby Boy

Television actor Dheeraj Dhooper who is well known for playing the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya has recently welcomed his first child with his wife Vinny Arora. Reportedly, the couple is blessed with a baby boy on 10th august. Dheeraj Dhooper shared the delightful news with all his fans via his social media handle.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora welcome their first child

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are currently on cloud nine as the much-loved pair recently embarked on the journey of parenthood. Confirming the news of his child, Dheeraj headed to his Instagram handle and announced his baby's arrival. He shared a note that read, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-2022. Proud parents Vinny Arora and Dheeraj." Along with the note, the actor also shared a black and white photo of him and Vinny wherein the latter is seen flaunting her baby bump.

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section and dropped congratulatory messages for the couple. One of the fans wrote, "Congratulations to both of you, all the love to little bundle of joy" another wrote, "Lotz of love and health to our junior DD." Dheeraj's industry colleagues including Riddhima Pandit, Adaa Khan, Shiny Doshi Tina Datta, Drashti Dhami, Kanika Mann and many others dropped heartfelt comments on the post.

Dheeraj Dhoopar & wife Vinny Arora announce pregnancy

Earlier, taking to his Instagram handle, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a couple of pictures with his wife Vinny Arora. The duo is seen in all smiles as they announced their pregnancy on the photo-blogging site. The Sasural Simar Ka star wrote in the caption, "We’re expecting, a tiny miracle in August 2022." The couple even revealed the delivery date, which is August 2022.

