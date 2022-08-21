'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar & Wife Vinny Arora Share First Glimpse Of Their Son

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are one of the most loved pairs in the television world. The much-loved couple recently embarked on a new journey of parenthood after they welcomed their baby boy on 10th august. Dhoopar announced the news of his baby's arrival via his social media handle. Ever since the couple announced their baby's birth, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the little munchkin.

Just a few weeks after little Dhoopar's birth, recently, the new parents of the town headed to their official social media handles to share adorable glimpses of him. Although both Vinny and Dheeraj did not unveil the baby's face, the little one's partial glimpses were enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora share first glimpses of their baby

On Sunday, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora took to their respective social media handles and dropped the first glimpses of their newborn child. In the post shared by Dheeraj, the baby boy is seen holding his father's finger while donning a blue and white full sleeve dress. Sharing the photo, Dheeraj wrote in the caption, "The Only place I want to be at."

Take a look:

Vinny Arora also shared a cute picture of the baby. The photo featured the newborn's tiny feet. Sharing the photo, Vinny wrote in the caption, "Now I have two of you @dheerajdhoopar."

Take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section and dropped heartfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "This is so cute" and another wrote, "Little Version Of DD." Dheeraj's industry colleagues including Adaa Khan, Shiny Doshi, Kanika Mann, Swati Kapoor, Meera Deosthale, and many others dropped sweet comments on the post.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora welcome their first child

Earlier on 10th August, Dheeraj headed to his Instagram handle and announced his baby's arrival. He shared a note that read, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-2022. Proud parents Vinny Arora and Dheeraj." Along with the note, the actor also shared a black and white photo of him and Vinny wherein the latter is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Here, take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@vinnyaroradhoopar