'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares Transition Reel; On Screen Mom Jayati Reacts

Kundali Bhagya's Karan Luthra aka Dheeraj Dhoopar recently took to Instagram and shared a new video of him taking part in one of the latest Instagram trends. In his video, he wore various colourful clothes and asked his fans about their favourite look. Dheeraj’s on-screen mother Jayati Bhatia couldn’t stop herself from commenting on his post. Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram post below.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares a colourful transition video

Taking to Instagram, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a transition video in which he can be seen in four different outfits. The video starts with him walking towards the camera in a rainbow coloured hoodie and white three fourths. He paired his look with blue and white shoes, an orange cap and sunglasses. Next, he was seen in an all-yellow tracksuit, white shoes, a blue cap and sunglasses. In the third look, he was seen wearing a black and neon green t-shirt, three fourths and white shoes. He covered his hair with a black cap. In the last look, he wore a set of orange, printed pant shirt and white shoes. He wore a multicoloured hairband to complete his look.

He captioned his post by writing, “Thought it was time to smarten it up around here, what’s ur favourite look ?? #mensfashion.” Dheeraj’s on-screen mother Jayati Bhatia commented on his post by writing, “Sooooooo much Colour...haha.” Celebs and friends such as Adaa Khan, Smriti Khanna, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Swati Kapoor and more dropped several comments on his post. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic drama TV series created by Ekta Kapoor that broadcasted on Zee TV in 2017 and is digitally available on ZEE5. Kundali Bhagya's cast includes Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles along with Manit Joura, Manit Joura, Sanjay Gagnani, Swati Kapoor, Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur in prominent roles. The show is a spinoff of Kumkum Bhagya and the story of the show is about how brothers from one family fall in love with the sisters of the other family. Kundali Bhagya has received a mixed response from critics and the IMDb rating for the show is 2.3.

