'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Karan & Preeta Share Hilarious Rendition Of Justin Bieber's Track

Television actor Shraddha Arya often treats her fans with behind-the-scenes videos from her time on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. On May 20, Shraddha aka Preeta shared a fun video of her take on Justin Bieber's new song Peaches. The video also featured her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar her reel-life husband Karan wherein they have acted along the literal meaning of the song's lyrics.

Shraddha Arya's latest Instagram post

The video starts with Kundali Bhagya's Karan and Preeta having coffee together. The next frame sees Karan almost falling off a window and Preeta saves him. Then, they both are seen strutting around hand-in-hand. And then finally, Karan stands under a light bulb and Preeta ends up getting an electric shock. Justin Bieber's latest track Peaches is heard playing in the background and the couple is lip-syncing its lyrics. In the caption of the post, Shraddha wrote, "SON(g) Of The Peeches," followed by a couple of laughing emojis.

As soon as Shraddha Arya's Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to comment on it. Many have called them 'lovelies' while several of their fans have shipped their characters as 'Dheeshra'. See their reaction below.

A look into Shraddha Arya's Instagram

The 33-year-old actor shares her gorgeous pictures on social media to give her fans a sneak peek into her life. Recently, she shared a series of pictures donning a Fuschia pink saree with a puffed-sleeved blouse. Her hair is left open and styled in waves. Shraddha is striking various poses for the camera using her pallu. In the caption of the video, she wrote, "This reminds me, Strawberry is not a Berry."

Kundali Bhagya's latest episode details

The May 20 episode began with Megha getting angry at Prithvi for selling Akshay's phone. Prithvi clarifies that he does not have Akshay's phone to which Megha replies by saying that Preeta had also come to take the phone. They all are unable to figure out who the third person is. Prithvi also deduces that the third person could be the killer. Ahead in the episode, Preeta, Sammy and Srishty attempt to unlock Akshay's home. In the meantime, Oreeta receives a call wherein Rakhi informs that Pammi has sprained her ankle. While tending to Pammi's ankle, Preeta promises her that she will prove Karan innocence one way or another.

Image- @sarya12 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.