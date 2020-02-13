Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 13: Sarla Is Brainwashed Against Karan By Sherlyn

Today's episode began with Sherlyn saying that she is not the enemy of Sarla. Sarla does not believe her. Sherlyn requested Sarla to not trust Karan blindly because he will not save Preeta. Sherlyn also said that Karan does not want Preeta’s release that is why she and Mahira together planned everything against Preeta. Sarla said that it cannot be true because Sherlyn gave the video proof to the police and she probably bought their lawyer too. Sherlyn said this and just left from there.

Sherlyn stopped her and said that she hated Preeta and she would do anything to hurt Preeta but Sarla believed Karan blindly when he would not help her for Preeta’s release. She said that Karan and Mahira love each other and Preeta’s release will create problems for them that is why they do not want Preeta’s release. Mahira did not come to the court because Karan planned a romantic lunch date with her. Sarla cryingly said that Karan cannot do this. Sherlyn was successful in brainwashing Sarla against Karan.

Karan asked Sarla to believe him and he also said that he did not betray them. She said she will not believe him and his fake tears. Karan said a few goons kidnapped Mahira that is why he was not able to reach the court on time. Mahira agreed with Karan. Sarla said she does not believe them both. Dadi took Karan and Rakhi with her and everyone followed them.

Preeta recalled Karan’s promise and her moments with him. Sristy came to Sarla and was shocked to see her crying. Sarla told Sristy that Karan betrayed them. Sristy asked who told Sara about all this. Sarla took Sherlyn’s name. Sristy asked Sarla how she could believe Sherlyn. Sarla said she believes Sherlyn because Sherlyn told her the truth and cries. Sristy consoled her and with this, the episode ended.

