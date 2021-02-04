Kundali Bhagya February 5, 2021 Spoiler: Kareena Asks Preeta To Leave Luthra House

In Kundali Bhagya February 4 episode, Preeta convinces Kritika, Sherlyn, Rakhi and Kareena to go to Akshay's hotel room. On the way, Sherlyn asks Kareena to call Akshay. Kareena lies to Akshay and tells her that he's at home. This breaks Kritika's heart that Akshay lied to her. Upon reaching the hotel, Preeta enquires about Akshay's hotel room but the receptionist denies to disclose any information. Preeta convinces the receptionist but Sherlyn and Kareena stop her, and they begin to leave. The receptionist gives in and Preeta and Kritika run to Akshay's room.

Meanwhile, Akshay orders alcohol and gifts Megha a dress, asking her to wear it for him. Preeta and the others barge in and enquire about Megha. Akshay starts lying and acts innocent. Soon they hear a knocking from the bathroom and Preeta tries to open the door. One of the hotel staff opens the door and they find no one inside. Rakhi tells Akshay to call-off the wedding but Kareena stops her. Akshay's parents come there and his mother calls-off the wedding. Kareena apologises to Akshay's mother and asks them to start the wedding rituals again.

Kundali Bhagya February 5, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 5 episode, Akshay challenges Preeta that he will marry Kritika by hook or by crook. Preeta gets angry at Akshay and says that she will not let him marry Kritika and will expose him in front of the Luthras before he ties the knot to Kritika. When Preeta reaches home, Kareena hands her a suitcase and asks her to leave the house immediately. Kareena tells Preeta not to come back to the Luthra house till Kritika gets married. Preeta is left hurt and shocked by Kareena's decision. Will Preeta fail to stop Akshay's wedding with Kritika?

The show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most highest-rated daily soaps, in terms of TRP. It stars actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Swati Kapoor, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Kapur in lead and pivotal roles. Actors Dheeraj and Shraddha play lead roles on the show, as Karan and Preeta. Kundali Bhagya's episodes follow their love story.

