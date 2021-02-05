'Kundali Bhagya' February 8, 2021 Spoiler: Karan Stands With Preeta Against Kareena

In Kundali Bhagya February 5 episode, Sameer falls in trouble when the hotel manager where Akshay has been staying doesn't allow the former to enter the hotel. The manager calls the police but Shristi saves him from the trouble. She cooks up a random story and says they are reporters who will throw light on the hotel's poor service.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Preeta tries her best to expose Akshay. She asks the family to question Akshay about all the alcohol bottles in his room. However, Akshay's father lies and says they arranged the alcohol for a few of their friends. Preeta goes on to warn Akshay to reveal the truth.

Kareena gets mad at Preeta. She announces that the wedding will happen today, and she will make sure that Preeta won't create any problem. Later on, when Preeta returns to the Luthra Mansion, Kareena throws Preeta’s luggage at the door and asks her to leave. Kareena tells Preeta to go and stay with her mother until Krithika’s wedding.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' 5 February 2021 written update: Agitated Kareena takes the final decision

Kundali Bhagya February 8 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 8 episode, when Kareena throws Preeta out of the house, Karan enters the scene. He gets mad at Kareena and warns her. He tells Kareena not to forget who she was trying to kick out of the house. Karan says no one can dare to touch Preeta Karan Luthra, his wife. He holds Preeta's hand and walks inside the Luthra mansion with pride. Preeta smiles and gets overwhelmed when Karan takes a stand for her in front of the entire Luthra house. Kareena gets shocked.

Kundali Bhagya February 8, 2021 spoiler was shared by ZEE TV's official Instagram handle on Feb 4. Sharing the video on social media, the team put up a caption as "Karan ka mazboot saath, Preeta ko kabhi kamzor nahi padne dega" (Karan's trust on Preeta never lets the latter lose hopes). Take a look at the Kundali Bhagya's episodes spoiler.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya written update Feb 3, 2021: Sameer spots Megha and Akshay together

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya February 5, 2021 Spoiler: Kareena asks Preeta to leave Luthra house

The daily soap, Kundali Bhagya is one the most highest-rated television shows, in terms of TRP. The romantic drama stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Swati Kapoor, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Kapur. It follows the love story between Preeta and Karan, played by Dheeraj and Shraddha.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya February 4, 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta succeed in exposing Akshay this time?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.