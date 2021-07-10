'Kundali Bhagya' July 10 Written Update: Mahira Gets Suspected For Sherlyn's Accident

Kundali Bhagya July 10 episode begins with Prithvi trying to find details about the killer who was hired by Sherlyn to plan an attack on Preeta. As he finds him, he beats him up and asks him why he hit Sherlyn instead of Preeta to which he states that a girl came in and failed his plan. While Prithvi suspects Mahira behind it, he confirms it with the killer who recognises Mahira. The killer tells him that the girl intentionally pushed Sherlyn in front of the truck to which Prithvi gets shocked and decides to take revenge.





Prithvi plans to expose Mahira in front of the family

Prithvi decides to teach Mahira a lesson and throw her out of the Luthra house. Meanwhile, the entire family is sad after knowing about Rishabh’s baby, to which Preeta goes to Karan and tells him that she cannot see Rakhi’s pain. She also tells him that she wants to make her and the entire family happy again to which she suggests him an idea. She tells Karan that even they should plan a baby in order to fulfil Rakhi’s dreams to which Karan gleefully agrees as he wanted the same.

Rakhi brokes in front of Preeta

As Preeta goes to meet Rakhi before she confronts Karan, she finds her crying. She sees her in the room that she specially designed for the baby and assures her that everything will be fine soon. Kareena sees them together and walks up to them asking what happened to which Rakhi states how she and Mahesh decorated the room with baby pictures and hoped that Sherlyn would give birth to a baby girl with whom she would play in this room all day.

Karan accepts Preeta’s idea

Meanwhile, Preeta tells Karan that she knows Sherlyn will not be able to become a mother again so she wants to give this joy to the family by giving birth to their baby. She also said that she also wants to experience the joy of motherhood to which Karan tells her how she has given her the best reason for happiness. Meanwhile, Prithvi meets Sherlyn and instead of consoling her on the demise of her baby, he tells her that it happened for good and leaves her in shock.

