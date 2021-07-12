'Kundali Bhagya' July 12 Written Update: Prithvi Threatens Mahira To Spill The Beans

Kundali Bhagya July 12 episode begins with Preeta and Karan continuing with their conversation on planning a baby post-Sherlyn’s accident. Karan tells her that he does not want a baby only to cheer up the family. He also states that they should give it a thought and wait for some time to which Preeta says that she wants a daughter who will cheer everyone up in the family. Read further ahead to know more about what happened in the Kundali Bhagya latest episode.

Kundali Bhagya July 12 written update:

Preeta and Karan wish to have a baby

As Karan asks Preeta to hold the baby thought, she tells him that even Dadi and Karina wish the same to which he asks her whether she is doing it for them or for herself. She then refuses and tells him that it is completely her decision and they hug each other. Meanwhile, furious Prithvi enters Mahira’s room and tells her to speak up about the crime she committed and also told her to reveal the reason behind it.

Prithvi threatens Mahira to spill the beans

Mahira keeps refusing to accept that she pushed Sherlyn towards the truck and tells Prithvi that she was at Ramohan’s place during that time. As Prithvi was sure that Mahira deliberately pushed Sherlyn, he gives her another chance to admit to what she did only because of their good old terms. Mahira still denies the truth it was she who pushed Sherlyn while Prithvi soon realises that she was getting jealous of all the attention being given to Sherlyn.

Prithvi warns Mahira of Sherlyn’s revenge

Prithvi then warns Mahira that if she will keep lying, then Sherlyn will not spare her. He also threatens her that he will expose her in front of the family to which Mahira asks him to go ahead as she knew Sherlyn’s secrets. In return, she threatens him that she will expose Sherlyn if he exposes her in front of everyone. Later on, Prithvi tells the family that he knows the person behind Sherlyn’s accident who is actually responsible for their loss. The family then gets shocked on hearing this while Karan and Preeta ask him who the person is.

IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA TWITTER

