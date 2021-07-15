'Kundali Bhagya' July 15, 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Suspects Srishti's Plan Against Her

Kundali Bhagya July 15 episode begins with Dadi asking Kritika about her sadness to which she says that she is waiting for Rakhi and Mahesh. As they both arrive, Preeta comes in and asks her to close her eyes for the chooda ceremony. Mahesh then performs the ceremony to which Kritika says that now she feels like it’s her wedding. As Mahesh and Karina get emotional on seeing Kritika, Rishabh asks them to save their tears for later.

Prithvi feels proud of himself

Meanwhile, as Prithvi gets ready for the wedding, he congratulates himself on marrying Luthra’s daughter and even exposing Mahira so that he could gain the trust of the family. While he continues to feel proud of what he did, he receives a threatening message from an unknown number and thinks that it is Mahira. He then replies that she will never be able to prove that he is having an affair with Sherlyn. It is later revealed that it was not Mahira but Srishti who texted him.

Srishti gets evidence against Prithvi

On reading his message, Srishti feels that Prithvi did a huge mistake replying to her and decides that she won’t let him marry Kritika. She then decides to expose him when Sherlyn sees her and thinks about whether she is up to something. Sherlyn then goes to the kitchen where she listens to Preeta and Srishti’s conversation and feels that they are not planning anything.

Karina yells at Srishti for supporting Rishabh

As Srishti sees Rishabh, she compliments him to which Karina tells her to stay away from him. She then tells her not to think like that and sees Sanjana and Prithvi’s mother arriving at the place. Meanwhile, Sherlyn speaks to Prithvi about how she suspects that Srishti will try to expose them. Prithvi then calms her down and tells her that they will not be able to do anything against them. Later on, As Sanjana and Prithvi’s mother get into an argument, Sherlyn intervenes but recipes a taunt from Prithvi’s mother. She then tells Prithvi to ask her mother to apologise and accept her as her daughter-in-law otherwise she will not let this marriage happen. Prithvi then urges his mother to apologise to her but she denies it.

