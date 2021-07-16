Kundali Bhagya July 16, 2021 Episode Update: Mahira Returns To The Luthra House

Kundali Bhagya July 16 episode begins with the ongoing argument between Sherlyn and Prithvi’s mother. As Sherlyn warns her that she will not let this wedding happen, she apologies to her. Meanwhile, Karina asks them if there is something wrong with which Prithvi intervenes and says that there was some confusion between them but is now all sorted. Karina then tells him that Sherlyn is a nice girl but she is disturbed currently.

Kundali Bhagya July 16, 2021 episode update:

Karina feels delighted on hearing Preeta & Karan are planning a baby

As the wedding rituals begin, Panditji asks Preeta to get the garlands. As she goes, Dadi informs Karina that Preeta and Karan will be planning a baby soon and she becomes happy on hearing this. Meanwhile, Karan and Rishabh talk to each other when they see Preeta and bet on her whether she will fall or not. As they notice her, she falls but Karan manages to save her. He then tells her that he already knew that she would fall to which she says that even she knew that he will save her. She then returns to Panditji and hands over the garlands to him.

Srishti goes to the hospital to get evidence against Sherlyn

Preeta then sees Mahesh and Rakhi with sad faces and asks Karan to cheer them up. Srishti then asks Sameer whether he really loves Kritika or not to which he tells her how much he loves her. Srishti then suggests he stop the wedding but he denies it stating that he does not want to create another drama. She then says that even she cannot stop the wedding as she does not have enough evidence against Prithvi and Sherlyn. She then fakes a stomach ache and tells Sameer to take her to the hospital so that she can bring Dr. Roshni along.

Mahira returns

As they reach the hospital, Srishti finds that Dr. Roshni is not there. Sameer then thinks that Srishti is pregnant and informs Janki about it. Meanwhile, Mahira enters the Luthra house while Sherlyn tries to throw her away from the house and even attempts to kill her. Mahira, on the other hand, records everything on her phone without Sherlyn knowing anything about it. Meanwhile, at the hospital, when Sameer asks Srishti about the father of her child, she accidentally says Prithvi’s name.

