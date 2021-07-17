Kundali Bhagya July 17, 2021 Written Update: Mahira Fails To Reveal Truth About Prithvi

Kundali Bhagya July 17 episode begins with Prithvi’s mother taking Mahira’s mobile and leaving the room while Mahira warns Sherlyn that she will expose her and Prithvi. As she walks outside the door, she gets hit by Prithvi’s mother with a vase who tells her that she already knows Sherlyn and Prithvi’s secret. Meanwhile, Karina arrives and tells Mahira to leave the house but she insists on listening to the audio she recorded but she denies it. Even Sherlyn tells everyone that Mahira is wasting everyone’s time. Kareena then takes her mobile while on the other hand, as Prithvi and Kritika stand up for their feras, Mahira intervenes and tells them to stop.

Mahira stops the wedding

As Karina and Mahira walk towards the bride and groom, the latter shouts and tells everyone to stop the wedding as she has something important to reveal about Prithvi and Sherlyn. Preeta then asks her what it is to which she says that Sherlyn and Prithvi are planning to destroy them and adds that she has evidence against them. The family then agrees to look at the evidence Mahira has.

Srishti requests Dr Roshni to reveal Sherlyn’s truth

Meanwhile, as Srishti and Sameer wait for Roshni at the hospital, the former asks her about Sherlyn and Prithvi’s relationship. Dr Roshni then tells her that she does not want to indulge in any of their personal matters but as Srishti insists on her, she reveals the truth. Srishti then insists to accompany her to the Luthra house to which she agrees.

The family listens to Mahira’s evidence

As the entire family gathers and listens to the audio, it stops in between. Sherlyn then laughs at Mahira as she stands confused. Mahira then accuses Sherlyn of tampering with the audio while the latter turns to Rishabh to say something. Rishabh then calls the police and asks them to come to the Luthra house. Mahira then turns to Kritika and tells her that Prithvi is the father of Sherlyn’s baby but Kritika slaps her in front of everyone.

Srishti gets Dr Roshni to Luthra house

Meanwhile, as Srishti and Dr Roshni arrive at the Luthra house, she takes her to Prithvi’s mother and asks her to reveal the truth. As Dr Roshni reveals the truth, Prithvi’s mother shows her the phone stating that her child is kidnapped. Dr Roshni then steps back and says that Mahira paid her to lie. Kritika and Prithvi then get married and on seeing this, Sarla goes to Preeta and tells her that she will have to face a lot of new hurdles.

