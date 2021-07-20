Kundali Bhagya July 20, 2021 Written Update: Is Preeta Really Pregnant?

Kundali Bhagya July 20 episode begins with Preeta running towards the bathroom to vomit while Dadi and Rakhi congratulate Karan for becoming a father soon. Kritika then asks them how they are so sure to which Rakhi tells her that she can see the glow on Preeta’s face and also she herself experienced it. As Preeta comes out of the bathroom, everyone delights with joy while Sherlyn feels jealous.

Kundali Bhagya July 20, 2021, written update:

Rakhi shares the good news with Sarla

Rakhi then leaves the room and goes to Mahesh to share the news while Kritika says how happy she is on hearing this. Rakhi also decides to share this news with Preeta’s mother, Sarla by visiting her house. Meanwhile, Karan kisses Preeta’s forehead while she asks him that they should check whether she is really pregnant or not. Rakhi then visits Sarla’s place to which she says how happy she is to see her after so long. Rakhi then says that she came because of Preeta and Karan to which Sarla, Srishti and Janki feel confused. She then informs them that she is pregnant and even invites them to Dadi’s birthday party.

Sherlyn informs Prithvi about Preeta’s pregnancy

Meanwhile, as Sherlyn leaves frowning, she calls Prithvi and informs him about Preeta’s pregnancy. Prithvi, who is currently in Dubai managing Karina’s business is left shocked on hearing this and shares his frustration on living in the city all alone. Sherlyn then reveals that it was not Kareena who sent him but it was her who told Karina to send him away. He then yells at her for doing so but she says that she did that because she cannot see him and Kritika together.

Dadi ties a black thread to Preeta’s hand

Meanwhile, Dadi ties a black thread on Preeta’s hand that will protect her from evil eyes and asks Karan not to trouble Preeta anymore. On the other hand, Sarla, Srishti, and Janki leave for the Luthra house along with gifts while Kritika calls Prithvi and shares her feelings about how she does not get good vibes from Sherlyn. On hearing that, Prithvi asks her not to bad mouth her as she is her sister-in-law to which she gets irritated and tells him not to favour Sherlyn in front of her. She then disconnects the call angrily while Prithvi feels bad for himself.

IMAGE: SHRADDHA ARYA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.