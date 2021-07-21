Kundali Bhagya July 21, 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn To Plan Something Evil Against Preeta

Kundali Bhagya July 21 episode begins with Mahesh congratulating Karan and thanking him for giving him so much happiness. Kritika then arrives and informs them that the cake has arrived and asks where Dadi is. Rakhi then informs her, that went to the temple to which Karina confirms whether Preeta is with her or not. Karan then responds that she went out for some work to which Karina ays that she should not go out alone in such a condition.

Kundali Bhagya July 21, 2021 written update:

Preeta confirms her pregnancy with a test

Meanwhile, as Preeta arrives, she receives blessings from Mahesh and rushes to her room. While rushing, she drops the pregnancy kit and Karina sees it. She then tells her not to take the test as Daimaa will do it. As Karina leaves, Karan picks up the kit and takes Preeta to the room to test her pregnancy. As Preeta comes out of the bathroom after taking the test, she stands still to which Karan asks her to reveal the results. He then reveals that the test is positive and she is pregnant.

Aroras visit the Luthra house for Dadi’s birthday

As Srishti, Sarla and Janki reach the Luthra house, the latter asks about Preeta to which Sherlyn taunts her. Janki then gives her a befitting reply to which Sarla intervenes and takes her away. Srishti then tells Sherlyn how she thought Mahira was responsible for her miscarriage but the truth is that Sherlyn tried to kill Preeta. As she reveals the truth, Sherlyn is left shocked at how she knew about her plan.

Sherlyn’s evil plan against Preeta

Meanwhile, as Preeta and Karan go downstairs, everyone congratulates them while Preeta worries why all the guests haven’t arrived. Dadi then tells her that they did not invite many people while Rakhi asks Sherlyn to get the cake. Sarla gets emotional and blesses Preeta and Karan. Srishti waits for her turn to congratulate them while Janki praises Preeta on how her face is glowing so much. Meanwhile, Sherlyn gets a call from Prithvi and tells him that she wants revenge from her to which, he tells him to calm down. She then disconnects his call and refuses to listen to him.

IMAGE: RUHI CHATURVEDI/SHRADDHA ARYA INSTAGRAM

