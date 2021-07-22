Kundali Bhagya July 22, 2021 Written Update: Preeta Soon To Be A Mother Of Twins

Kundali Bhagya July 22, 2021 written update: It begins with Prithvi and Sherlyn speaking over the phone where the latter tells him that she will kill Preeta’s unborn child. Meanwhile, Karan assures Preeta that he will not fight with her anymore and will take care of her always. Girish then spills some sauce on Preeta’s dress to which she runs to the bathroom while Sarla and Srishti follow her. Sherlyn then sees Preeta’s cake with thoughts in her mind on how to kill her baby.

Sarla pampers Preeta

As Sarla, Srishti and Preeta go inside, Sarla tells Preeta that she got something for her. She then gets a black thread to tie it to her hand so that, she will stay protected from evil eyes, to which she says that even Dadi tied one to her. She then pampers her and tells her that she will be giving lectures to her in these nine months and warns Srishti not to trouble Preeta anymore. Meanwhile, all the memories of the Luthra family enjoy at the party.

Sherlyn plans something evil against Preeta

As Sherlyn gets jealous of seeing how everyone is pampering Preeta, she decides that she will execute her plan immediately. She then throws some marble balls on the stairs and waits for Preeta to arrive while Rakhi asks her about the cake and she says that Girish is getting it. Rakhi then asks Karan to bring Preeta downstairs to which he goes to the room. In the room, Karan, Preeta, Sarla and Srishti share a cute moment together and click pictures as well.

Sherlyn watches Preeta falling down

As Sherlyn waits for Preeta to arrive, she sees latter stepping on the marbles and falling down the stairs. On seeing this, everyone runs towards her while Sameer calls the doctor. When everyone gets tensed about the child, it turns out to be Sherlyn’s dream. Meanwhile, Prithvi speaks to Kritika and ask her to keep an eye on Sherlyn as she is depressed and could hurt Preeta or her child. Kritika then assures him that he will stay with Preeta all the time.

Sherlyn’s plan fails

Meanwhile, as Preeta and Karan walk down slowly Sameer tells them to hold hands. Srishti then sees marbles kept on the floor and picks them up thinking that the staff must have dropped them while decorating the house. Dadi then calls Daimaa, Yashoda who gives blessings to Preeta and Karan and later announces that they will soon become parents to twins.

