'Kundali Bhagya' July 26, 2021 Written Update: Karan's Old Friend Arrives At Luthra House

Kundali Bhagya July 26 begins with Sonakshi making an entry to the Luthra house and revealing that she is Karan’s old friend from college. She then meets Preeta and feels delighted to know that Karana married her. On hearing her voice, even Kritika comes running out of her room and feels happy to finally meet Sonakshi after so long. She then meets all the family members one by one and shares a piece of delightful news with everyone.

Sonakshi invites everyone to her wedding in Lonavala

Sonakshi then tells everyone that she is getting married and gives the invitation card to Dadi. Everyone congratulates her but Rakhi tells her that they will not be able to attend the wedding as they are all drained up after Dadi’s birthday party. Meanwhile, Karan makes fun of Sonakshi and tells everyone that she used to dress up like boys during college and even asked him to lend his clothes to which she yells at him and tells him that she borrowed them for someone else.

Preeta interrupts Rakhi in front of Sonakshi

As Sonakshi requests them to attend her wedding, Rakhi says that they are all tired and when she is about to reveal that Preeta is pregnant, the latter interrupts her and changes the topic to Dadi’s birthday. Sonakshi then wishes Dadi and tells her that she has an amazing gift that she wants to give to her at the wedding to which Dadi agrees that they will attend her wedding. Even Karan agrees to attend the wedding to which she thanks Preeta. When Karan questions Sonakshi on why she thanked her, she says that it is because of Preeta that he became so calm and composed as compared to how he was in college.

Sherlyn fakes her friendship with Preeta

As Preeta confronts Sherlyn that she knows everything she did to kill her baby, she even warns to expose her in front of the family. She also threatens her by saying that the Luthras will throw her out of the house if she tells them her true side and later asks her to forget everything and give it a new start. Sherlyn then assures her that she will take care of her and her baby and thinks that she will attempt to kill Preeta during Sonakshi’s wedding. Meanwhile, Prithvi plans to return from Dubai in order to stop Sherlyn from killing Preeta.

