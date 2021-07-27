Kundali Bhagya July 27, 2021 Written Update: Preeta Comes Out In Support Of Sherlyn

Kundali Bhagya July 27 episode begins with Preeta running towards the door while Rakhi and Dadi ask her to slow down. They then ask her why is she running to which she blushes and says that it must be Karan on the door to which they tease her. She then opens the gate and sees Janki in sunglasses. Preeta is surprised to see her and as she looks around, Sarla and Srishti also appear from behind. She feels happy on seeing them and invites her inside.

Srishti tells Sameer about Sherlyn’s failed plan against Preeta

As Sarla, Srishti and Janki arrive at the Luthra house, they greet Rakhi and Daadi. Srishti then goes inside and meets Sameer in the kitchen where she tells him about Sherlyn’s incident about how they caught her red-handed while she attempted to kill Preeta’s unborn baby. As Sameer is left shocked, they do not realise that Janki is hearing their conversation. As Janki hears it, she too is left shocked and rushes outside to expose Sherlyn.

Janki exposes Sherlyn in front of the Luthra family

As Janki goes outside furiously, others ask her whether everything is fine to which she says how she feels disgusted to even mention it in front of them. As they ask her to elaborate, she says that Sherlyn tried to harm Preeta and her baby. As everyone gets shocked on hearing this, Sherlyn is left stunned and feels that now nobody will be able to save her. Preeta then intervenes and backs Sherlyn to which she feels relieved. Even Daadi feels that this must have happened because Sherlyn is depressed after losing her baby.

Luthra family leaves for Lonavala to attend Sonakshi’s wedding

As the family leaves for Lonavala in a bus, Sherlyn stays with everyone so that she can regain their trust after Janki spilled the beans. Daadi then speaks to Sherlyn in private and asks her to stop worrying as she can always plan a baby in future. She even tells her that life is full of ups and downs and her sadness will soon vanish as the time never stops. She even says that as Preeta brought back their happiness, even she can do the same.

