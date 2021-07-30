Kundali Bhagya July 30, 2021 Written Update: Sherlyn Spills The Beans About Preeta

Kundali Bhagya July 30: The episode begins with Preeta thinking about keeping the bitter truth about her pregnancy to herself and not disclose it to the family to keep their happiness intact. She even thinks about what will happen if Mahesh learns the truth and gets afraid about what will happen if he falls into depression once again. Meanwhile, Karina meets Sherlyn and asks her to take care of Preeta as she is pregnant and does not want the family to be worried about her. Sherlyn then gets annoyed at her to which Karina asks her to stop getting insecure.

Kundali Bhagya July 30, 2021 written update:

Sherlyn spills the truth to Karina

As Sherlyn gets irritated, Karina thinks why is she behaving weirdly. She then tells her to stop behaving like a kid who cries when the other person gets more attention. She further asks her what her problem is and even reminds her how they took care of her when she was pregnant. Sherlyn then reveals that Preeta is not pregnant to which Karina is left shocked. Karina then asks her how is she so sure to which she reveals that Preeta has been worried from the moment she arrived from the hospital and hints that she has been hiding something. She even asks Karina to confirm it with Preeta.

Sonakshi meets Karan and Preeta

Meanwhile, Preeta goes inside the room and keeps worrying about how to handle the situation. She is in a dilemma whether she should reveal the truth or not as she knows what will the consequences be. As she is lost in her thoughts, Sonakshi comes to meet her and thank her for coming. Sonakshi then reveals how she resembles her sister to which she gets emotional. They both then hug each other and warn Karan not to get jealous of their sisterly bond. Preeta then reminds her to go and get ready for the Haldi function but Karan intervenes and expresses his love for Preeta. On seeing this, Sonakshi feels amazed to see how romantic Karan had become and compliments him. Karan then responds how the credit goes to Preeta who changed him into a better person.

